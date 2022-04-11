Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

