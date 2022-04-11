Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.86

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

