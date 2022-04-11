EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.88 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

