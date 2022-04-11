EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.77

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 145782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

