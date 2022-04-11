Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AJRD opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

