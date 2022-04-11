Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.