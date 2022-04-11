Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Falcon Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $648.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

