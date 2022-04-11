Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

