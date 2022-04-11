Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 211.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

