Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (AEXAY, CABGY, HEINY, ITGGF, KRYAY, LKQ, MNGPF, MPFRF, NFLX, OUTKY)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.77) to €26.00 ($28.57). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($139.56) to €122.00 ($134.07). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 270 ($3.54).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €1.74 ($1.91) to €1.73 ($1.90). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $470.00 to $409.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.20 ($5.71). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($116.48) to €107.00 ($117.58). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.50 ($33.52). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

