Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (AEXAY, CABGY, HEINY, ITGGF, KRYAY, LKQ, MNGPF, MPFRF, NFLX, OUTKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.77) to €26.00 ($28.57). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($139.56) to €122.00 ($134.07). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 270 ($3.54).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €1.74 ($1.91) to €1.73 ($1.90). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $470.00 to $409.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.20 ($5.71). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($116.48) to €107.00 ($117.58). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.50 ($33.52). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

