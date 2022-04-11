Ergo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.07 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $137.88 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00010653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.43 or 0.07475539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00259019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00748025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.18 or 0.00552011 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00365412 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

