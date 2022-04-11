Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Trading Down 6.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.97. 132,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 447,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

