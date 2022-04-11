ESGEN Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:ESACU)

ESGEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 18th. ESGEN Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ESGEN Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ESACU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESACU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.