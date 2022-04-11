Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will post $376.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS opened at $351.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.26 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.31 and its 200 day moving average is $337.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

