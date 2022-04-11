Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,801 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Essex Property Trust worth $95,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

ESS traded down $5.18 on Monday, hitting $346.26. 1,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.31 and a 200-day moving average of $337.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.26 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

