ETHPad Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156,958.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $156,958.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

