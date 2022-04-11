EUNO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,859.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. EUNO has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $17,859.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO's total supply is 6,507,055,793 coins. EUNO's official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO's official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

