Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.34. 45,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,383,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in Everbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Everbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

