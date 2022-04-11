Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $25.54 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

