Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $150,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
