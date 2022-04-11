Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $89,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

