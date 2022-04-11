EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $3.27 million and $4,952.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

