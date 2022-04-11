Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

