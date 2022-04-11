Exeedme Market Cap Hits $11.22 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $208,403.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.92 or 0.07502184 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,651.43 or 1.00161559 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

