Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.