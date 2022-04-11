eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.
EXPI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,607,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,334. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 3.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
