eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

EXPI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,607,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,334. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

