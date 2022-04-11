Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 939779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

