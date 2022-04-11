Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,067. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

