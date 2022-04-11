Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,098. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

