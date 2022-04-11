FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Market Cap Hits $33.04 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.36 or 0.00021174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and $4.57 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,903 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

