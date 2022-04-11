Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €34.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of FRRVY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.77. 20,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

