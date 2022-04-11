FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A 12.27% 2.63% Jiayin Group 26.53% -283.72% 54.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition $350.57 million 1.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.47 $74.08 million $1.37 1.76

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 161.26%. Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 331.54%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

