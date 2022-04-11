Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 505 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $411.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

