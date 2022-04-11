Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Realty Income by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

