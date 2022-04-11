Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,930 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.07 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

