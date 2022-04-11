Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

