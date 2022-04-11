Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $506.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.60. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.34 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

