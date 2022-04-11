Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.97 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

