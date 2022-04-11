Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.62 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

