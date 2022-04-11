Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

