Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

