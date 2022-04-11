Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,007 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

