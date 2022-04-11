Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

