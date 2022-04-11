Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,082 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.69 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.