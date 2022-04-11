Financial Contrast: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Captor Capital alerts:

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Captor Capital and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.58 $3.07 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Impala Platinum (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.