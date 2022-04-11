Financial Contrast: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 3 4 2 0 1.89 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $20.05, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 1.68% 0.46% 0.16% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $847.44 million 3.55 $14.26 million ($0.03) -467.84 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Macerich pays out -1,999.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Macerich beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

