Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fintech Ecosystem Development’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:FEXDU opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEXDU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $765,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.