First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,964. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

