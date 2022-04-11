First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.66

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 5700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.