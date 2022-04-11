First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading Down 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.40. 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

